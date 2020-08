US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will sign a full pardon for women's suffrage activist Susan B. Anthony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will sign a full pardon for women 's suffrage activist Susan B. Anthony.

"Later today, I will be signing a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned," Trump said while signing a proclamation on the 19th Amendment, which gave US women the right to vote.