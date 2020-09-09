Trump Says To Sign Measure To Extend Moratorium On Offshore Drilling
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would sign an executive order to extend a moratorium on offshore drilling.
"In a few moments I will sign a presidential order extending the moratorium on offshore drilling on Florida's gulf coast and expanding it to Florida's Atlantic coast as well as the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina," Trump said.