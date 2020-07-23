(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will soon send more law enforcement officers to other US cities, including Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"We will also soon send Federal law enforcement to other cities that need help, they needed it badly," Trump said. "One of them is Albuquerque, New Mexico."

Trump earlier announced the immediate deployment of federal agents to Chicago.