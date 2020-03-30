Trump Says To Speak By Phone With Putin To Discuss Oil Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:52 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Monday he would speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the day to discuss oil prices, Venezuela, trade and other matters.
"Right after this call, I am speaking with a gentleman named Vladimir Putin.
I am talking him about that," Trump told Fox news in a phone interview when asked about plunging oil prices.
He said he would also be discussing trade during his phone call with Putin. "We might discuss Venezuela, too," Trump added.