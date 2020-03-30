UrduPoint.com
Trump Says To Speak By Phone With Putin To Discuss Oil Prices, Coronavirus

Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

US President Donald Trump said Monday he would speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the day to discuss oil prices, the coronavirus pandemic, Venezuela, trade and other matters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Monday he would speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the day to discuss oil prices, the coronavirus pandemic, Venezuela, trade and other matters.

"Right after this call, I am speaking with a gentleman named Vladimir Putin. I am talking him about that," Trump told Fox news in a phone interview when asked about plunging oil prices.

Trump said he and Putin would discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as well as trade during his phone call with Putin. "We might discuss Venezuela, too," Trump added.

Trump said he recently had a "great" conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping about two days ago on efforts to contain the pandemic.

"We will be talking about that [with Putin]," he added.

Speaking about the ongoing energy dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia, Trump acknowledged that two countries "are fighting like crazy over distribution.

" The current situation is bad for both countries, as well as the entire global economy, Trump said.

Asked how he would respond if Putin asks him to lift US sanctions, Trump reiterated his view that he has been "tougher" on Russia than any previous US president.

"I put the sanctions on, I have been tougher on Russia than any President." Trump said. "Probably, he will ask about that [sanctions relief]."

Trump noted however that the US and Russia should be able to get along. "They were our partner in World War II," he said.

Officials around the world have called on the United States and Europe to lift sanctions on countries during the coronavirus pandemic to allow governments to better respond to the crisis.

