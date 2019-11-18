(@FahadShabbir)

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would strongly consider House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal that he testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) President Donald Trump on Monday said he would strongly consider House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal that he testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

"Even though I did nothing wrong, and don't like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!" Trump said via Twitter.

Pelosi on Sunday during an interview with CBS said Trump could come before the committee to testify in front of investigators in the ongoing inquiry.