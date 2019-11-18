UrduPoint.com
Trump Says To 'Strongly Consider' Pelosi's Invitation To Testify In Impeachment Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

Trump Says to 'Strongly Consider' Pelosi's Invitation to Testify in Impeachment Hearing

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would strongly consider House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal that he testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would strongly consider House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal that he testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

"Even though I did nothing wrong, and don't like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!" Trump said via Twitter.

Pelosi on Sunday during an interview with CBS said Trump could come before the committee to testify in front of investigators in the ongoing inquiry.

