Trump Says To Submit Papers On DACA 'Shortly' After Supreme Court Ruling

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Trump Says to Submit Papers on DACA 'Shortly' After Supreme Court Ruling

US President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would soon submit paperwork that will allow him to press ahead with plans to overturn the so-called Dreamers program, which offers protections to child immigrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would soon submit paperwork that will allow him to press ahead with plans to overturn the so-called Dreamers program, which offers protections to child immigrants.

Trump's comments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) come after the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled to block an attempt by the Trump administration to rescind the program.

"The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They 'punted,' much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil [sic] the Supreme Court's ruling & request of yesterday," Trump said via Twitter.

