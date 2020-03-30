Trump says to talk with Putin on low oil prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Monday that he will shortly be talking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about plunging oil prices and the impact on US producers.

"One of the subjects we're going to be talking about is energy," Trump told Fox news in an interview.

He said the phone call would be "very soon."The global market is experiencing a crude glut as a result of the ongoing price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. In the United States, "people in the oil and gas business are really hurting," Trump said.