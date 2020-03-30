UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Talk With Putin On Low Oil Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:04 PM

Trump says to talk with Putin on low oil prices

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will shortly be talking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about plunging oil prices and the impact on US producers

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Monday that he will shortly be talking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about plunging oil prices and the impact on US producers.

"One of the subjects we're going to be talking about is energy," Trump told Fox news in an interview.

He said the phone call would be "very soon."The global market is experiencing a crude glut as a result of the ongoing price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. In the United States, "people in the oil and gas business are really hurting," Trump said.

Related Topics

Business Russia Oil Trump Vladimir Putin Price United States Saudi Arabia Gas Market

Recent Stories

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb ..

2 minutes ago

We are well aware about the Coronavirus threat and ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Allocates $419Mln to Regions for M ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Registers 2,656 COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths, O ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Implementing Most Effective Measures Agains ..

6 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry di ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.