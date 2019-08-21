WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he will discuss with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis possible plans to boost the US military presence in the country.

"Something we'll be talking about," Trump said when asked about the possibility of having more US troops in Romania, according to a White House press pool report.

Trump was speaking to reporters as he welcomed President Klaus Iohannis to the White House for talks on a range of issues including defense and energy.