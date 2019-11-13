UrduPoint.com
Trump Says To Talk With Turkey About Trade Deal, Seeks To Expand Trade Significantly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump during remarks at the White House on Wednesday said he would discuss with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opportunities to forge a deal to expand trade relations significantly.

"We're also talking about a trade deal, we do proportionately very little trade with Turkey ...

frankly we're going to be expanding our trade relationship very significantly," Trump said.

Trump said his administration believes the United States can have about $100 billion worth of trade with Turkey. He noted that the United States currently has about $20 billion worth of trade with Turkey.

Erdogan and Trump are expected to discuss mutual concerns on Syria and other bilateral issues such as Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems and the F-35 program.

