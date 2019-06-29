Trump Says to Visit DMZ on Sunday, May Meet With North Korean Leader Kim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would visit the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South Korea and North Korea on Sunday and may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there.

"I'll be leaving now, as you know, for South Korea ...

I understand that we may be meeting Chairman Kim, and we will find out, spoke with the people, Kim Jong Un was very receptive and he responded, so we'll see, because tomorrow we are going to the DMZ, I said while I'm there, I'll shake his hand," Trump said at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Japan. �

Trump stressed that he was getting along with the North Korean leader very well.

"I let them [North Korea] know we'll be there [at the DMZ] and we'll see, I mean I can't tell you exactly, but they did respond very favorably," the Us president added.