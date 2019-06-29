UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says To Visit DMZ On Sunday, May Meet With North Korean Leader Kim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:42 PM

Trump Says to Visit DMZ on Sunday, May Meet With North Korean Leader Kim

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would visit the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South Korea and North Korea on Sunday and may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would visit the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South Korea and North Korea on Sunday and may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there.

"I'll be leaving now, as you know, for South Korea ...

I understand that we may be meeting Chairman Kim, and we will find out, spoke with the people, Kim Jong Un was very receptive and he responded, so we'll see, because tomorrow we are going to the DMZ, I said while I'm there, I'll shake his hand," Trump said at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Japan. �

Trump stressed that he was getting along with the North Korean leader very well.

"I let them [North Korea] know we'll be there [at the DMZ] and we'll see, I mean I can't tell you exactly, but they did respond very favorably," the Us president added.

Related Topics

Visit Trump Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong May Sunday

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Mashood in sports festival corrup ..

10 minutes ago

The crisis on the US-Mexican border, in three snap ..

4 minutes ago

Trump says open to stepping into N. Korea with Kim ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Suggests US, Russia Step Up Trade After 'Gre ..

4 minutes ago

India to deliberately lose from Bangladesh, Sri La ..

24 minutes ago

Trump confirms won't impose new tariffs on China

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.