WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will likely make a trip to Poland , but said the two sides have not yet settled on a date for the visit

"I think I will. We haven't picked a date but we will," Trump said in remarks before his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.