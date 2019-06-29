UrduPoint.com
Trump Says To Visit Turkey 'at Some Point,' No Date Set Yet

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 09:50 AM

Trump Says to Visit Turkey 'at Some Point,' No Date Set Yet

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had been invited to visit Turkey and will go there "at some point," saying that no specific date for the trip had been set.

"I will at some point be going to Turkey.

I've been invited," Trump said at the beginning of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

When asked, if the visit to Turkey was planned for July, Trump said "we have not set the date."

