UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Tokyo Olympics Should Be Postponed One Year Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:52 PM

Trump Says Tokyo Olympics Should Be Postponed One Year Amid Coronavirus Crisis

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he believes the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to take place this summer should be postponed for one year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he believes the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to take place this summer should be postponed for one year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Maybe, and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year," Trump told reporters regarding the impact the coronavirus outbreak may have on the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Related Topics

Trump Tokyo May Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

26 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

26 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

56 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan committed to suppo ..

7 seconds ago

FIBA suspends all competitions amid corona-virus s ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.