Trump Says Tokyo Olympics Should Be Postponed One Year Amid Coronavirus Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he believes the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to take place this summer should be postponed for one year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Maybe, and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year," Trump told reporters regarding the impact the coronavirus outbreak may have on the Tokyo Olympic Games.