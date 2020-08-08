UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Told Lebanon's President US Aircraft En Route With Aid, First Responders

Sat 08th August 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement said he informed Lebanese President Michel Aoun that the United States has sent three aircraft with aid and first responders to Beirut to help with recovery efforts following Tuesday's massive explosion.

"Spoke to President Aoun of Lebanon to inform him that 3 large aircraft are on the way, loaded up with Medical Supplies, Food and Water. Also, First Responders, Technicians, Doctors, and Nurses on the way," Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

Trump also said he will have a conference call with Lebanese Leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said the United States will provide more than $15 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to Lebanon. USAID said that the funds will allow providing medical assistance and humanitarian support, including food for 50,000 people for three months.

The death toll from the recent deadly blast in Beirut has risen to 154, Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Friday, adding that 120 other people are in serious condition.

According to the Lebanese authorities, the blast was linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

