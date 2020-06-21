Trump Says Told Officials to Slow Coronavirus Testing to Curb Number of Registered Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) US President Donald Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he had ordered officials to slow down testing for the coronavirus infection to lower the number of registered cases.

"Testing is a double-edged sword," Trump said at his first campaign rally since the pandemic took hold in the US.

Speaking to a crowd that largely flouted social distancing measures and wore little protective equipment, Trump said that more than 25 million people have been tested.

"Here's the bad part, when you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases.

So I said to my people 'slow the testing down please,'" he said to a cheering crowd.

Epidemiologists, public health experts, and medical workers all agree that testing is the key factor in combating the spread of the infection without which mitigation measures are much less effective.

Hours before the rally was set to begin, the state of Oklahoma posted its highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases.

Since the rally was announced earlier this month, much debate centered around the dangers attendees may be exposing themselves to by joining the event and the lax protection measures the campaign was undertaking in the leadup.