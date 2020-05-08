UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Told Putin 'Appropriate Time' To Improve US-Russia Relations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump Says Told Putin 'Appropriate Time' to Improve US-Russia Relations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call earlier in the day that the time has come to leave the Russia hoax behind and move forward to improve bilateral relations.

"They're a very important nation. We're the most powerful nation, they're a very powerful nation.

Why would we not be dealing with each other? But the Russia hoax is absolute dishonest hoax, made it very difficult for our nation and their nation to deal and we discussed that. I said it's a very appropriate time because things are falling out now and coming in line showing what a hoax thins whole investigation was," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump was referring to the latest development related to the Russia probe. Earlier on Thursday, the US Justice Department announced it was dropping criminal charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

