Trump Says Too Busy To Be Watching First Public US House Impeachment Hearing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is too busy to be watching the first public impeachment hearing being conducted by the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

"I'm too busy to watch it, it's a witch hunt, it's a hoax," Trump told reporters when asked if he has seen the public impeachment hearing.

Trump is currently in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss mutual concerns on Syria and bilateral issues regarding Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems and the F-35 fighter jet program.

Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian affairs George Kent are currently testifying before the Intelligence Committee in the first public hearing of the House impeachment inquiry against Trump.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused the power of office by allegedly pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump released the transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy, said the conversation was "perfect" and characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election.

