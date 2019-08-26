UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'too Soon' For Him To Meet Iran Foreign Minister

Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:14 PM

Trump says 'too soon' for him to meet Iran foreign minister

US President Donald Trump said Monday it was "too early" to meet Tehran's top diplomat who made a surprise weekend visit to the G7 summit, but insisted Washington was not looking for regime change in Iran

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Monday it was "too early" to meet Tehran's top diplomat who made a surprise weekend visit to the G7 summit, but insisted Washington was not looking for regime change in Iran.

"I think it's too soon to meet," Trump told reporters at the summit, saying he knew the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was going to drop in. "We're not looking for regime change."

