Trump Says 'Too Soon' To Evacuate Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 04:00 AM

Trump Says 'Too Soon' to Evacuate Florida Ahead of Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) It is still too soon to take any decision to evacuate the US state of Florida in the face of the looming threat of Hurricane Dorian, President Donald Trump told reporters on the White House lawn before flying to Camp David for the weekend.

"We're thinking about [a] Florida evacuation but it's a little bit too soon [to decide]," Trump said on Friday. "We'll probably have to make that determination on Sunday."

Trump said he would be flying back to Washington on Sunday morning and would meet then with top officials of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at their headquarters to decide what steps should then be taken in dealing with the hurricane crisis.

Individual states have the authority to make their own determination about what areas should be evacuated over the weekend as Dorian approached, Trump said.

"We are allowing the states to make that decision. A lot of states are making that decision," he said.

Dorian was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane earlier on Friday by the National Hurricane Center and is expected to be upgraded to Category 4 by the time of its landfall on the coast of Florida estimated for Sunday.

