Trump Says Trade Deal With China Reached, US Will Not Impose Tariffs on December 15

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United States has reached a deal with China on Phase One of the extensive trade negotiations thereby precluding the tariffs that were set to be imposed on Chinese imports on December 15, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"We have agreed to a very large Phase One deal with China. They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of agricultural product, energy and manufactured goods, plus much more," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump also said the "penalty tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal."