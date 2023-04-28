UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Transferring 'Crooked' Title From Clinton To Biden Ahead Of 2024 US Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Trump Says Transferring 'Crooked' Title From Clinton to Biden Ahead of 2024 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said he will be transferring the "crooked" nickname from Hillary Clinton to Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"I will be retiring the name 'crooked' from Hillary Clinton and her moniker," Trump said during a speech in New Hampshire on Thursday.

"I'm going to retire the name 'crooked' so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he'll be known from now on as Crooked Joe Biden... because there has never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden."

The mainstream media refuses to report on Biden's corruption due to their own crookedness, Trump added.

Trump, who launched his 2024 campaign late last year, also criticized Biden's campaign reveal earlier this week, claiming it took him several attempts to film the video announcement.

