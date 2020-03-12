Trump Says Travel Restrictions Within US Possible if There Are Hot Spots

UrduPoint.com
Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:09 PM

US President Donald Trump did not rule out Thursday the possibility of travel restrictions within the country.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump did not rule out Thursday the possibility of travel restrictions within the country.

"We have not discussed that yet. Is it a Possibility? Yes," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The possibility may become real if areas that get "too hot," he added.

Trump announced on Wednesday a ban on travelers from 26 European countries entering the United States for a month, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.

