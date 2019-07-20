UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Had 'Good Talk' With Chinese Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Friday that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a very good conversation over the phone with his Chinese counterpart on the trade dispute between the two countries.

"Secretary Mnuchin did have a call with the Chinese counterpart, they had a very good talk, we'll see what happens," Trump said.

Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer held phone discussions with their Chinese counterparts on Thursday.

The Treasury secretary told CNBC on Thursday that he and Lighthizer may travel to China to meet in person with their counterparts if progress is made in the ongoing trade negotiations.

Thursday's call was the second among senior officials from both sides since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G20 in Osaka last month.

During those talks, Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day truce during which they would refrain from imposing further tariffs and relaunch negotiations with the goal of resolving a months-long trade war that has rattled world financial markets and dampened the global economic outlook.

The US and China have been engaged in a trade dispute since last June, when Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then the two sides have imposed several rounds of  tit-for-tat tariffs.

