Trump Says 'Tremendous' Progress Made in Talks With Republicans on COVID-19 Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said significant progress was made during his meeting with Republican Senators on Capitol Hill which was centered on reopening the economy amid the pandemic.

"We had a great meeting," Trump told reporters. "We made tremendous progress.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere in a statement said the meeting was focused on discussing safely opening up the country and putting America on a path towards economic prosperity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 90,000 Americans and infected at least 1.5 million, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.