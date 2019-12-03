UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Trip To Afghanistan 'Very Successful,' Meeting With Ghani 'Great'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:10 AM

US President Donald Trump has described his surprise visit to Afghanistan for Thanksgiving Day and meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as a success

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump has described his surprise visit to Afghanistan for Thanksgiving Day and meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as a success.

"I loved going to Afghanistan. It was great a meeting with - as you know, we had some very good meetings with a lot of people - Ashraf Ghani, you know that, and it was terrific, it was a great meeting with him. But my trip to Afghanistan was very successful," Trump said on Monday during a press encounter at the White House.

Trump's unannounced visit to Afghanistan on November 28 was the first visit of a US president to the country in five years.

Trump met with the US troops stationed in Afghanistan to wish them a happy Thanksgiving. Following talks with Ghani the same day, he announced the intention to reduce the size of the US contingent in Afghanistan from the current estimated 14,000 to 8,600. He also said that peace negotiations with the Taliban movement had been restarted.

