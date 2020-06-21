President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that Tulsa Mayor George Bynum will not impose a curfew in an area around the arena where his rally will be held this weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that Tulsa Mayor George Bynum will not impose a curfew in an area around the arena where his rally will be held this weekend.

Trump will hold a campaign rally at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in downtown Tulsa at 7:00 p.m. (CDT) on Saturday. More than million supporters have expressed desire to obtain a ticket for the rally.

"I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the MAGA [Make America Great Again] rally," Trump said via Twitter. "Enjoy yourselves - thank you to Mayor Bynum."

Shortly before Trump issued his statement, Bynum declared a civil emergency and imposed a curfew that prohibited people from gathering around the Bank of Oklahoma Center from Friday night to early Saturday morning.

The curfew also banned people from hanging around the arena after the rally.

The rally, planned to be held near the site of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, has enraged some local black leaders such as Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews.

Earlier on Friday, Trump warned protesters and potential looters who attempt to disrupt his rally that they will not be treated with restraint as they allegedly have been at other violent protests throughout the United States.

The rally will be Trump's first since the novel coronavirus lockdown began. Last week, Trump said he would shift the date for the gathering from June 19, the date of "Juneteenth" African-American freedom day, to June 20.