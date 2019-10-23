Trump Says Turkey Agreed to Make Syria Ceasefire Permanent, US Lifting All Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is lifting all sanctions on Turkey because Ankara informed Washington the ceasefire in Syria would be made permanent, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday

"Early this morning, the government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the ceasefire permanent, and it will indeed be permanent," Trump said during a press conference.

"I've therefore instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to lift all sanctions imposed on October 14. So the sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we're not happy with."