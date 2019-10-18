UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Turkey Back To 'Full Pause' In Syria Military Operations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:42 PM

Trump Says Turkey Back to 'Full Pause' in Syria Military Operations

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that Turkey is back to a full pause in its military operations in northeastern Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that Turkey is back to a full pause in its military operations in northeastern Syria.

"There was some sniper fire this morning, there was mortar fire this morning that was eliminated quickly, and they're back to their full pause," Trump said.

Trump also said the situation in northeastern Syria remains fragile.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Turkey Trump

Recent Stories

MOFAIC warns Emiratis against travel to Lebanon

1 hour ago

US Ready to Expand Defense Sales, Cooperation With ..

49 seconds ago

RT Says Facebook Hides Broadcaster's Russian Kitch ..

51 seconds ago

Catalonia Mired in Pro-Independence Protests Over ..

54 seconds ago

Guterres Demands Accountability for Mosque Bombers ..

57 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of Chiniot mining case till ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.