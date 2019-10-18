Trump Says Turkey Back to 'Full Pause' in Syria Military Operations

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that Turkey is back to a full pause in its military operations in northeastern Syria

"There was some sniper fire this morning, there was mortar fire this morning that was eliminated quickly, and they're back to their full pause," Trump said.

Trump also said the situation in northeastern Syria remains fragile.