UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Turkey Prohibited From Buying More F-35s Due To Acquiring Russian S-400 Systems

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Trump Says Turkey Prohibited From Buying More F-35s Due to Acquiring Russian S-400 Systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Turkey has ordered more than 100 F-35 fighter jets, but will not take delivery of the aircraft after it acquired Russian S-400 air defense and missile systems.

"Turkey's also ordered over a hundred F-35 planes, substantially over a hundred and they had plans to order more, but because they have a system of missiles that's made in Russia, they're now prohibited from buying over a hundred planes," Trump said.

Trump noted, however, that Turkey tried to order US-made Patriot missiles during the tenure of the Obama administration, but Ankara's request was not approved then.

Trump also said his administration decided to allow Turkey to purchase the Patriot missile system when it found out Ankara looked to Russia for such a weapon system.

On Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced the beginning of the S-400 deliveries with the first batch of components shipped the same day. As many as 11 aircraft carrying S-400 parts have already arrived in Turkey.

The United States has claimed that the S-400 systems are incompatible with NATO's air defense weapons and may compromise the operations of the F-35 fighter jet.

According to media reports, the United States later in the week is set to unveil sanctions against Turkey over the S-400 deal with Russia. Washington has previously threatened to remove Turkey from the F-35 program and announced it will no longer train Turkish pilots on how to operate the fifth generation jet.

Related Topics

NATO Barack Obama Russia Turkey Washington Threatened Trump Same Ankara United States May Media From Cabinet Weapon

Recent Stories

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

18 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

18 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

33 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

33 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.