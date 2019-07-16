Trump Says Turkey Prohibited From Buying More F-35s Due to Acquiring Russian S-400 Systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Turkey has ordered more than 100 F-35 fighter jets, but will not take delivery of the aircraft after it acquired Russian S-400 air defense and missile systems.

"Turkey's also ordered over a hundred F-35 planes, substantially over a hundred and they had plans to order more, but because they have a system of missiles that's made in Russia, they're now prohibited from buying over a hundred planes," Trump said.

Trump noted, however, that Turkey tried to order US-made Patriot missiles during the tenure of the Obama administration, but Ankara's request was not approved then.

Trump also said his administration decided to allow Turkey to purchase the Patriot missile system when it found out Ankara looked to Russia for such a weapon system.

On Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced the beginning of the S-400 deliveries with the first batch of components shipped the same day. As many as 11 aircraft carrying S-400 parts have already arrived in Turkey.

The United States has claimed that the S-400 systems are incompatible with NATO's air defense weapons and may compromise the operations of the F-35 fighter jet.

According to media reports, the United States later in the week is set to unveil sanctions against Turkey over the S-400 deal with Russia. Washington has previously threatened to remove Turkey from the F-35 program and announced it will no longer train Turkish pilots on how to operate the fifth generation jet.