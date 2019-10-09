UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Turkey Responsible For Ensuring Captured Islamic State Fighters Remain Detained

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:05 PM

Turkey is now responsible for ensuring that all captured fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) remain in prison amid Ankara's offensive in northern Syria, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Turkey is now responsible for ensuring that all captured fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) remain in prison amid Ankara's offensive in northern Syria, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Turkey is now responsible for ensuring all ISIS [Islamic State] fighters being held captive remain in prison and that ISIS does not reconstitute in any way, shape, or form," Trump said.

