Trump Says Turkey Responsible for Ensuring Captured Islamic State Fighters Remain Detained

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Turkey is now responsible for ensuring that all captured fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ) remain in prison amid Ankara 's offensive in northern Syria , US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Turkey is now responsible for ensuring all ISIS [Islamic State] fighters being held captive remain in prison and that ISIS does not reconstitute in any way, shape, or form," Trump said.