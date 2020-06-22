UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Turned Down Maduro For Now, But Could Think About Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he could think about holding a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the future, but not right now.

"I would maybe think about that. ... Maduro would like to meet. And I'm never opposed to meetings ” you know, rarely opposed to meetings," Trump said in an Oval Office interview with Axios, adding "I always say, you lose very little with meetings. But at this moment, I've turned them down."

Trump said that he was not very supportive of his administration's decision to back Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who tried to oust Maduro amid protests that erupted in Venezuela after the 2018 election, when Maduro was re-elected for a second six-year term.

"Guaido was elected. I think that I wasn't necessarily in favor, but I said ” some people that liked it, some people didn't.

I was OK with it. I don't think it was ” you know, I don't think it was very meaningful one way or the other," Trump said in his Friday interview with Axios. "I could have lived with it or without it, but I was very firmly against what's going on in Venezuela," the US president said.

In January 2019, opposition leader Juan Guaido, who headed Venezuela's National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power. The United States and several other western countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia, China, and Turkey, among other nations, have been supporting Maduro, recognizing him as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Maduro has accused Washington of trying to overthrow his government to get hold of Venezuelan oil assets.

