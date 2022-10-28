UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Twitter In 'Sane Hands' After Musk Takeover

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Trump Says Twitter in 'Sane Hands' After Musk Takeover

Former US President Donald Trump welcomed Elon Musk's official takeover of Twitter on Friday, saying the social media platform was "now in sane hands."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump welcomed Elon Musk's official takeover of Twitter on Friday, saying the social media platform was "now in sane hands."

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

"Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I love TRUTH!"

Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," said earlier this year that he would reverse the permanent ban on Trump's Twitter account, which was suspended in January 2021 following the attack on the Capitol.

Trump, who was also banned from Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) then, subsequently moved to his own social media site called Truth Social.

