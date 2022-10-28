UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Twitter 'now In Sane Hands' After Musk Purchase

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Trump says Twitter 'now in sane hands' after Musk purchase

Former president Donald Trump on Friday hailed the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk, saying he was pleased it was "now in sane hands."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Former president Donald Trump on Friday hailed the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk, saying he was pleased it was "now in sane hands." The world's richest man saw his $44 billion bid to buy the company concluded late Thursday after months of uncertainty and speculation.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Tesla chief Musk has indicated he would lift Trump's Twitter ban, imposed in the wake of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol that the Republican leader is accused of inciting.

But Trump did not indicate whether he intended to make a comeback from his online exile.

The prospect of Musk running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.

Far-right users celebrated the purchase, posting comments such as "masks don't work" and other taunts, under the belief that moderation rules will now be relaxed.

Related Topics

World Twitter Company Trump Sale Man Buy Elon Musk From Salman Noman Enterpries Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine Nothing Like Cuban Missile Crisis, But Tal ..

Ukraine Nothing Like Cuban Missile Crisis, But Talks Still 'Only Way Out' - Ex-R ..

12 seconds ago
 European delegation visits world heritage site of ..

European delegation visits world heritage site of Takht Bhai

14 seconds ago
 1200 bags of subsidized flour recovered, five arre ..

1200 bags of subsidized flour recovered, five arrested

2 minutes ago
 Newage Cables book berth in Lahore Smart City Polo ..

Newage Cables book berth in Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink main final

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan asks candidates to ..

Election Commission of Pakistan asks candidates to end election campaign by mid ..

5 minutes ago
 Several illegal structures demolished at Bharakahu ..

Several illegal structures demolished at Bharakahu

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.