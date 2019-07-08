Trump Says UK Ambassador Who Called US President 'Incompetent' Served UK Poorly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has lashed back at UK Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch, who called Trump "incompetent" and "insecure" in leaked diplomatic cables, saying that the diplomat had not served his country well and adding that Washington was not a "big fan" of his.

On Saturday, the Daily Mail newspaper published excerpts from confidential cables sent by the ambassador to London, in which the diplomat described the White House as "uniquely dysfunctional" and warned that Trump could end up in "disgrace."

"The [UK] ambassador has not served the UK well, I can tell you that. We are not big fans of that man," Trump told reporters on Sunday, as broadcast by media.

Trump added that he knew things about Darroch but would not bother saying them.