Trump Says UK Trade With US Could Be Up To 5 Times Higher Post-Brexit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says UK Trade With US Could Be Up to 5 Times Higher Post-Brexit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) President Donald said on Thursday that the United Kingdom's trade with the United States could be substantially stronger following Brexit.

"I think we could do many times the numbers we're doing right now and certainly much bigger numbers than you're doing under the European Union," Trump told LBC's Nigel Farage in a radio interview. "Your trade could be four to five times higher than what it is right now. That would make your country much bigger economically than what it is right now, and you're being held back by the European Union."

Trump said he was disappointed the United Kingdom could not leave the European Union on Thursday as planned.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union on Thursday, but the European Council decided to postpone the exit date until January 31 because the UK parliament failed to ratify a newly negotiated Brexit deal.

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop to avoid a hard border in favor of giving the devolved parliament of Northern Ireland a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory.  The deal was met with strong resistance in the parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on December 12.

