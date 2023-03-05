UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Ukraine Conflict More Concerning To Europe Than US

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2023 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump says that the United States is not as interested in the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine as European countries are.

"We all want to see success, but it's far more important to them (European countries), than it is to us, because of that location," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort in Maryland on Saturday.

Trump pointed out that, at the same time, the United States has been allocating more aid to Kiev than other Western countries.

"We put up 100 billion Dollars and they've put up just a tiny fraction of that," Trump said.

He emphasized that it would not be hard to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours if he were to be elected president in 2024.

"I had the personality type that kept us out of wars," Trump told the CPAC audience, adding that he rebuilt the US military and stuck with the "peace through strength" policy that allowed the US to avoid wars "in countries that nobody has ever heard of."

At the end of February, Trump criticized US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and the US Defense and State departments for being obsessed with pushing Ukraine into NATO and fueling tensions with Russia. Trump clarified that he does not excuse Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which he claims would not have happened if he were president.

