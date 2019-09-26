UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Ukraine Has Made 'A Lot Of Progress' In Relations With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:02 AM

Trump Says Ukraine Has Made 'A Lot of Progress' in Relations With Russia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump during remarks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Ukraine has made a lot of progress with Russia and encouraged Kiev to maintain it.

"Over the last fairly short period of time, you've really made some progress with Russia, I hear a lot of progress has been made," Trump said. "Just keep it going. It would be nice to end that whole disaster."

Trump said he hopes Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin can get together and resolve the conflict in the Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Trump Nice Progress Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

KW&SB fulfill its duty to supply water to every ho ..

26 minutes ago

Senior minister directs to identify sites in merge ..

33 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for provision of better med ..

33 minutes ago

Boeing Names Safety Committee Members, Votes to Re ..

33 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs BHC to review regularisation ..

26 minutes ago

Alternate traffic routes, parking, diversion for P ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.