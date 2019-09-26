Trump Says Ukraine Has Made 'A Lot of Progress' in Relations With Russia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump during remarks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Ukraine has made a lot of progress with Russia and encouraged Kiev to maintain it.

"Over the last fairly short period of time, you've really made some progress with Russia, I hear a lot of progress has been made," Trump said. "Just keep it going. It would be nice to end that whole disaster."

Trump said he hopes Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin can get together and resolve the conflict in the Donbas.