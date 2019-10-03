Trump Says Ukraine Represents 'Big, Wide, Beautiful Wall' Between Russia and Europe

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump during a press conference on Wednesday said the Ukraine represents a big wall dividing Europe from Russia.

"They [Ukraine] are like a wall between Russia and Europe," Trump said. "They're like a wall, they're a big, wide, beautiful wall."

However, Trump said Ukraine was known for "tremendous corruption" and while he has sought to help Kiev, he also does not want to provide funds to a corrupt country.

Trump explained he decided to provide the military assistance to Ukraine after concerned US lawmakers convinced him to stop withholding it.

The comment came in response to the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry regarding Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskyy.

Democrats have accused Trump of pressuring Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption in Ukraine by his likely opponent in the 2020 US presidential election, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Democrats allege the conversation violated US election laws and initiated last week an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower complaint.

Trump released the transcript of his conversation with Zelenskyy, denied any wrongdoing and called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry yet another political witch hunt designed to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.