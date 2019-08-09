(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed confidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of Donbas.

"I think he is going to make a deal with President Putin," Trump told reporters when asked about the possibility to settle the conflict in the Donbas.

Trump called Zelenskyy "a very reasonable guy" who wants to see peace in Ukraine, and added that the Ukrainian president "will be invited to the White House."

On Wednesday, Ukraine President's press office said Putin and Zelenskyy spoke over the telephone and discussed a possible meeting of the Normandy Four leaders.

Kremlin noted that conversation took place on the initiative of Ukraine and the two presidents discussed the situation in the Donbas.

The two sides noted the need for a constructive dialogue, including within the framework of the Minsk Contact Group, and agreed to intensify the work to return detained persons. The Kremlin aldo said that Putin and Zelenskyy discussed the prospects of cooperation in the Normandy format.

On Monday, Ukrainian media reported that Trump and Zelenskyy are likely to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly gathering in New York from September 24-28.