Trump Says UN Must Focus On 'Real Problems' Including Terrorism, Ethnic Cleansing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said the world body organization must focus on addressing global issues like terrorism, ethnic cleansing of minority religious groups, trafficking and other problems.

"If the United Nations is to be an effective organization it must focus on the real problems of the world," Trump said during remarks at the White House. "This includes terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labor, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities."

