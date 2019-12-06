Trump Says UN Security Council Must Take Actions Against Global Threats, Including Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The UN Security Council (UNSC) must take action to counter global threats including Iran for its killing and arrests of protesters in the country, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday during a meeting with UNSC ambassadors in the White House.

"The [UN Security] Council must take action to confront these and other dangers facing the world that also includes the behavior of the Iranian regime which has killed hundreds and hundreds of people in a very short period of time, they're killing protesters," Trump said adding that the situation could be fixed very quickly and easily.

Trump said that the world faces challenges such as terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal migration, cyber attacks, and the spread of nuclear and biological weapons, emphasizing that they are working hard on the last three issues mentioned.

Trump also called on the UN Security Council to join the United States in its efforts to promote religious liberty around the world.

Trump hosted the leaders of the UN Security Council to discuss the agenda for the month of December as the United States takes over the presidency of the council.