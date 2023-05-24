UrduPoint.com

Trump Says 'Unfair' Falsifying Business Records Trial During Presidential Primaries Season

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Trump Says 'Unfair' Falsifying Business Records Trial During Presidential Primaries Season

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a judge set his trial date on charges of falsifying business records on March 25, 2024, which he alleges is election interference since it falls in the middle of the presidential primaries season to determine who will become each political party's nominee for the next presidential election.

"Just had New York County Supreme Court hearing where I believe my First Amendment Rights,' Freedom of Speech,' have been violated, and they forced upon us a trial date of March 25th, right in the middle of Primary season," Trump said in a statement. "Very unfair, but this is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats wanted. It's called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before."

The presidential primaries season will take place between February and June of next year.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan warned Trump during a hearing earlier in the day that he could be sanctioned if he violated an order that restricts him from making public any evidence related to the case, according to US media.

In April, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Supreme Court Film And Movies Business Trump New York Money February March April June Democrats 2016 Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

2 hours ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

2 hours ago
 Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

2 hours ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.