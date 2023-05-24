Trump Says 'Unfair' Falsifying Business Records Trial During Presidential Primaries Season

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a judge set his trial date on charges of falsifying business records on March 25, 2024, which he alleges is election interference since it falls in the middle of the presidential primaries season to determine who will become each political party's nominee for the next presidential election.

"Just had New York County Supreme Court hearing where I believe my First Amendment Rights,' Freedom of Speech,' have been violated, and they forced upon us a trial date of March 25th, right in the middle of Primary season," Trump said in a statement. "Very unfair, but this is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats wanted. It's called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before."

The presidential primaries season will take place between February and June of next year.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan warned Trump during a hearing earlier in the day that he could be sanctioned if he violated an order that restricts him from making public any evidence related to the case, according to US media.

In April, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.