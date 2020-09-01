Trump Says Unrest in Kenosha May Resume During His Visit But Will Be Put Out 'Powerfully'

US President Donald Trump said unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, may erupt again as he visits the city on Tuesday, but law enforcement will put it out very powerfully as it had done earlier

"Today, I am really for law enforcement and for the National Guard because they have done a great job in Kenosha. They put out the flame immediately... Now, maybe it will start up again, in which case they will put it out very powerfully," Trump told reporters before boarding a plane for Kenosha.

Kenosha, a city of some 100,000 people, was ravaged by riots after police shot and severally wounded African American Jacob Blake.

The local authorities asked Trump earlier to delay visiting Kenosha to prevent new tensions.

Trump said his plans are "to say hello to law-enforcement and the National Guard," but added that he does not know yet whether he will meeting with the Blake family.

"I don't know yet. We'll see, we'll be making that determination. I don't know yet," Trump said.

However, Trump said he will speak with Blake family's pastor.

"Very well involved and respected man. I spoke to him yesterday, I had a great conversation. I think is going to be there," Trump said. Yesterday local media quoted Blake's relatives as denying having a family pastor.

When asked about his attitude to militias and their involvement in the disturbances, Trump said: "I think a lot of people are looking to what's happening to these Democratic-run cities and are disgusted. They see what's going on, they can't believe this is taking place in our country. I can't believe it either."

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said earlier that Trump denounces all sorts of violence and believes that police, contrary to protesters' demands, should be fully funded and grow in numbers.