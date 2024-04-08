Open Menu

Trump Says Up To States To Decide Abortion

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Trump says up to states to decide abortion

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Abortion rights should be left up to US states to decide, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Monday, after months of mixed signals on one of the November election's most contentious flashpoints.

"My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both," the de facto Republican presidential nominee said in a video posted on his Truth Social network.

"And whatever they decide must be the law of the land, in this case, the law of the state."

Trump's November opponent, US President Joe Biden, is a devout Catholic but has stood firm in his support for abortion access, stating repeatedly that if Congress tries to enact a national abortion ban, he will veto it.

In his statement, Trump did not mention a national abortion ban at all, potentially leaving himself some room as Republicans struggle to stake out a definitive line on an issue championed by conservatives for decades but unpopular with the wider American public. He did not say whether as president he would veto a Republican attempt to enact such a ban.

"Donald Trump is endorsing every single abortion ban in the states, including abortion bans with no exceptions.

And he's bragging about his role in creating this hellscape," Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Questions have swirled for weeks over Trump's attempt to stake out a position.

He has stated often that he is proud of stacking the US Supreme Court with three conservative justices during his presidency, giving them a majority which allowed them to overturn Roe v Wade -- the ruling enshrining the Federal right to abortion -- in a shock 2022 decision.

But Trump has also often sought to leave enough ambiguity in his position to try to avoid alienating centrist voters, while retaining his hard-right base.

In February, a New York Times article that said Trump had told advisers he liked the idea of a 16-week national abortion ban but was hesitant to address it publicly lest he alienate socially conservative supporters, who want to ban the procedure for pregnancies that go beyond just a handful of weeks.

The head of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony group said after Trump's statement she was "deeply disappointed."

"Saying the issue is 'back to the states' cedes the national debate to the Democrats," said Marjorie Dannenfelser.

