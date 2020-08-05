UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Action To Make Hong Kong Exchange 'Dry Out,' NY Exchange Pick Up - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Trump Says US Action to Make Hong Kong Exchange 'Dry Out,' NY Exchange Pick Up - Trump

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Hong Kong stock exchange would soon dry out while US stock exchanges pick up business after his administration decided to revoke the territory's special economic status.

"The Hong Kong stock exchange, they've taken massive amounts ... For freedom, we gave them tremendous incentives. .. But they took massive amounts of business from the New York stock exchange, Nasdaq, all of our exchanges," Trump said in an interview with Fox news. "We've now taken that all back. Hong Kong will not be a successful exchange anymore, we will be."

Trump added that his administration's action on Hong Kong would see the New York Stock Exchange "pick up a lot of business.

"

He also stressed that the Hong Kong's financial exchanges would now "dry out" without US incentives.

The Trump administration in July revoked Hong Kong's preferred economic status with the US in response to China's decision to introduce a new security law in the territory.

On June 30, President Xi Jinping signed into effect the new law, which criminalizes secession, subversion, collusion, and terrorism in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The law has been met with stern resistance from many Western countries, including the United States.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exchange Business China Trump New York Stock Exchange Hong Kong New York United States June July All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

23 minutes ago

Lightning Fast â€“ Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

55 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

1 hour ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

51 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.