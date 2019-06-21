Trump Says US Added More Sanctions Against Iran After Downing Of Drone
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:46 PM
President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States added more sanctions against Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp. downed a Navy drone in the Persian Gulf region
"Sanctions are biting [and] more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!" Trump said in statement posted on Twitter.