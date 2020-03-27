Trump says US and China are working closely to curb Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

US President Trump says he had good conversation with Chinese President Xi about Coronavirus and its impact on the world.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News/March 27th, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that the United States and China were working closely together to curb coronavirus pandemic here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, US President Trump shared his conservation with Chinese President Xi and termed it a good conversation.

President Trump wrote: “Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China.

Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!,”.

He said they discussed in great detail the Coronavirus that was ravaging the large parts of the world. He said China had developed a strong understanding of the Virus as it had gone through much in dealing with the pandemic.