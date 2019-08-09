Trump Says US Anti-Terror Director Maguire to Become Acting Intel Chief on August 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he has named a new Acting National Intelligence Director to replace the outgoing Dan Coats on August 15.

"I am pleased to inform you that the Honorable Joseph Maguire, current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be named Acting Director of National Intelligence, effective August 15th.

Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010. He commanded at every level, including the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University. I have no doubt he will do a great job!" Trump said via Twitter on Thursday.