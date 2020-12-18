Trump Says US Approves Moderna Vaccine Against COVID-19, FDA Declines to Confirm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) President Donald Trump on Friday said United States had approved the US-made Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus, but the food and Drug Administration in comments to Sputnik declined to confirm the claim.

"Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," Trump said on Twitter.

When contacted by Sputnik, however, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to confirm Trump's announcement and instead forwarded a press release it had issued on Thursday.

That release noted that earlier on Thursday, an FDA advisory panel overwhelmingly recommended that the FDA grant an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.

The FDA in the release said it had informed Moderna that it will work rapidly toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.

The emergency use authorization is widely expected to be formally announced later on Friday.