UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Approves Moderna Vaccine Against COVID-19, FDA Declines To Confirm

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Trump Says US Approves Moderna Vaccine Against COVID-19, FDA Declines to Confirm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) President Donald Trump on Friday said United States had approved the US-made Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus, but the food and Drug Administration in comments to Sputnik declined to confirm the claim.

"Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," Trump said on Twitter.

When contacted by Sputnik, however, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to confirm Trump's announcement and instead forwarded a press release it had issued on Thursday.

That release noted that earlier on Thursday, an FDA advisory panel overwhelmingly recommended that the FDA grant an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.

The FDA in the release said it had informed Moderna that it will work rapidly toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.

The emergency use authorization is widely expected to be formally announced later on Friday.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

59 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

1 hour ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

1 hour ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

2 hours ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.